New Andor Trailer Goes Big on Rebel Action, and Updated Premiere Details Revealed

August 1, 2022
August 1, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Check out a thrilling look at the upcoming Original Series in advance of its September 21 debut on Disney+.

Diego Luna, star of the upcoming spy thriller Andor, personally delivered some rebel secrets today on Good Morning America.

The Cassian Andor actor debuted a brand-new, action-filled trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series, revealing more story and character details than ever before. It was also announced that Andor will now premiere September 21 with three episodes, with subsequent episodes following every Wednesday. You can check out the trailer and a new official poster below.


Andor poster featuring the heroes and villains of the show.

Andor, created by Tony Gilroy, stars Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in a tale set five years prior to the events of the film. Joining Luna is Genevieve O’Reilly, who will return as Mon Mothma, as well as Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller.

