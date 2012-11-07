ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Television", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/television"}

Star Wars Will Be Forever

November 7, 2012
November 7, 2012
Dave Filoni

LFL_IA_70380_C

I used to work for Disney. I’m not sure how many of you knew that. I was in the Television Animation Division, and I worked on projects like Teamo Supremo, Kim Possible, Lilo and Stitch: The Series, Dave the Barbarian, and Fillmore. It was an amazing time for me as an animation artist. Walking around the studio lot and seeing the influence that Walt Disney himself had on every aspect of his studio. When I started at Lucasfilm I saw that same attention to detail everywhere around me, and it all came directly from George.

Over the years that I have worked at Lucasfilm, I have been fortunate to work with Disney again, by participating in Star Wars Weekends in Orlando. It’s a yearly celebration of Star Wars that takes place at Disney World and it always leaves me impressed. The entire team that works on the event loves Star Wars and has always shown the greatest respect for it. The commitment to quality is always there, whether it’s in the live performances or the details in the costumed characters. They want to get Star Wars right, and they always do. Star Wars and Disney work well together. I’m sure anyone that has gone to Star Wars Weekends would agree.

I think this is an incredibly exciting time for all of us. I am being reunited with old friends of mine from my Disney days and getting ready, like all of you, for Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. When Revenge of the Sith was over, I found myself in the incredible position of carrying the torch forward. Now I can see the incredibly bright light that is the future of Star Wars. For those of you who are fans of The Clone Wars, do not worry. We have many stories left to tell, and every one of them came directly from George himself. Right down to the last one, where that thing with Ahsoka happens...

Thanks to George, Star Wars truly will be forever. Now, let’s make the jump to hyperspace. Things are gonna get awesome!

Dave Filoni disney Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Chart a Course to Mandalore

    March 16, 2023

    March 16, 2023

    Mar 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Returns for Season 3 This Spring

    December 1, 2022

    December 1, 2022

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Daughter of Ferrix: Andor ’s Fiona Shaw on the Role of Cassian’s Mother, Maarva

    October 27, 2022

    October 27, 2022

    Oct 27

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Character Are You?

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved