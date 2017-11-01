ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spot Features New Glimpses of Luke, Rey, and More

November 2, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Darkness rises...and light to meet it.

Luke Skywalker. In the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, once again.

Cue the chills.


A special TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted tonight during the World Series, featuring new imagery from the film: we see the legendary Jedi, Luke Skywalker, enter the cockpit of our favorite bucket of bolts -- a thrilling moment for any Star Wars fan; Supreme Leader Snoke in his throne room, flanked by guards; an exuberant Finn in battle; Rey standing, lightsaber in hand, as rain pours down around her. And even more.

Watch it above, and get ready for the light to meet the darkness on December 15.

