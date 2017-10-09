ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Theatrical Poster Revealed

October 10, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

We only know one truth: we love this poster.

The theatrical poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed on Twitter's #WhatsHappening today by director Rian Johnson. The powerful image features a prominent Luke Skywalker above Rey, Kylo Ren, General Leia Organa, and more of the film's heroes and villains, with a squad of Resistance ski speeders on a collision course with First Order walkers below. Take a closer look:

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi theatrical poster features Luke Skywalker, Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Princess Leia, and Poe Dameron.

The poster is only the first of today's major releases -- the official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts later tonight...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, 2017.

