A Jedi Unleashes Aggressive Negotiations in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #5 - Exclusive Preview

April 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

This is the moment when everything changes.

On the peaceful world of Sedri Minor, Avar Kriss is doing her best to make the Hutt cartel understand her logic and prevent a disagreement from turning into a battle. But Jedi Master Sskeer is not so patient...

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at issue #5 of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic comic, we witness the moment Jedi Padawan Keeve Trennis's world shifts as the Drengir wreak havoc on land and among the stars.

Star Wars: The High Republic #5, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives May 12 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic #5 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic #5 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic #5 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic #5 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic #5 preview 5

