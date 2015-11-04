ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Character Posters Revealed

November 4, 2015
November 4, 2015

See stunning new images of Rey, Leia, Kylo Ren, Han Solo, and Finn!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is almost here -- and now you can get an up-close look at the film's classic and new characters.

The official character posters for Rey, Leia, Kylo Ren, Han Solo, and Finn were revealed today, featuring powerful portraits and a striking design motif. Rey holds her staff defiantly; Leia confidently peers through a data screen; Kylo Ren's lightsaber crackles; a grim Han Solo holds his blaster at the ready; and Finn looks stoic with a blue-bladed Jedi weapon.

Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega each revealed their own posters via Twitter and Instagram. Take a look at their posts and check out the full posters below!

https://twitter.com/JohnBoyega/status/661951053789794304
https://instagram.com/p/9q6Y3qFE9v/?taken-by=daisyridley
https://twitter.com/carrieffisher/status/661951797347622912


    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, coming to theaters December 18, 2015!

    Star Wars: The Force Awakens

