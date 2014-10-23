Star Wars: Tarkin Audiobook - Exclusive Preview!

Listen to a special clip from the highly-anticipated novel, starring the notorious Imperial commander!

Legislator. Military commander. Alderaan destroyer. Grand Moff Tarkin, one of the greatest villains of a galaxy far, far away, is back -- in a new book set before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.

Star Wars: Tarkin, James Luceno's new canonical novel, hits bookstores on November 4, and brings the Empire's most calculating tactician to life like never before.

Listen to StarWars.com's exclusive clip from the unabridged audio edition of Star Wars: Tarkin below, and pre-order it now at RandomHouse.com!

