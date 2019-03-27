Discover the Secrets of Dooku: Jedi Lost

A new audio-only book, narrated by a full cast, follows Asajj Ventress as she uncovers the Sith Lord's mysterious past.

In a tale set during her days as a Sith Apprentice, Asajj Ventress has a new mission: uncover the secrets of her master Count Dooku.

Today, The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com are thrilled to announce a new audio original novel, Star Wars Dooku: Jedi Lost, available April 30. Get your first look at the cover art below!

The audio-only story, written by Cavan Scott, follows Dooku's assassin Ventress as she uncovers why Dooku left the Jedi Order.

Narrated by a full cast including Euan Morton, Orlagh Cassidy, January LaVoy, Marc Thompson, and many more, the recording promises to deliver an epic exploration of a new chapter in Dooku's story.

