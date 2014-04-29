Star Wars Rebels Trailer Debuts on Star Wars Day

Get ready for the first extended look at the upcoming animated series!

The rebellion begins this Sunday: The trailer for Star Wars Rebels will premiere on StarWars.com at 12:01 a.m. PT on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, giving the world its first extended look at the upcoming animated series. Find out more places to see it and check out some special preview images after the jump!

In the US, Disney XD will feature the Star Wars Rebels trailer during the premiere of LEGO's Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT. Additionally, the trailer will air on Disney Channel, ABC, ABC Family, Fusion, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 at varying times throughout the day, and will also debut on Disney XD and Disney Channels in countries spanning across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Australia. ABC's Good Morning America will air an exclusive 30-second sneak peek at the trailer on Friday, May 2.

Scheduled to premiere in the fall as a one-hour special telecast on Disney Channel, Star Wars Rebels will be followed by a series on Disney XD channels around the world.