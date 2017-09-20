ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Rebels Season Four Viewing Schedule

September 20, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Find out when you can watch the final season of the hit animated series.

UPDATE: New episodes of Star Wars Rebels now air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.

Star Wars Rebels returns for its fourth and final season beginning Monday, October 16, on Disney XD. Many episodes will be broadcast back-to-back through November 13, making for an hour of action and adventure courtesy of the Ghost crew. (Even Chopper is excited!)

You can mark your calendars for the following episodes:

  • Monday, 10/16 – “Heroes of Mandalore”  Parts 1 & 2
  • Monday, 10/23 – “In the Name of the Rebellion” Parts 1 & 2
  • Monday, 10/30 – “The Occupation” and “Flight of the Defender”
  • Monday, 11/6 – “Kindred” and “Crawler Commandeers”
  • Monday, 11/13 – “Rebel Assault”

Following a holiday break, Star Wars Rebels will be back in early 2018 for its final run of episodes leading up to the top-secret series finale.

Look for new episodes every Monday with five airings throughout the day at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT, 3:00 a.m. ET/PT, 7:30 a.m. ET/PT, 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, and 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD, the Disney XD App, and VOD. StarWars.com's Rebels Recon behind-the-scenes series will be posted after the 9:00 p.m. ET/PT broadcast, and episode guides will be published on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.


