ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

Star Wars Rebels Meiloorun Hand Pies

September 20, 2016
September 20, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Now we know why Hera really wanted those meilooruns.

If Hera asks you to go out on a run for meiloorun fruit, beware, it could take you all day. Citrusy and tart, yet sweet, meiloorun makes for a delicious jam. Not to worry, you can always substitute a good jar of apricot jam if you can’t find meiloorun locally.

These tasty hand pies are easy to make and even easier to eat. And they're the perfect snack for the premiere of Star Wars Rebels -- Saturday, September 24, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD!

meiloorun-hand-pies-recipe

Meiloorun Hand Pies
Ingredients:
1 package pie dough
1 (12 oz) jar apricot jam
1 egg plus 1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

Decoration ingredients:
1-1/2 cups powdered sugar
1-1/2 tablespoons water
Orange food gel dye

Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prep a baking sheet with parchment or a silpat.

Roll out the dough and cut into eight 4-inch by 6-inch rectangles. Place four of the rectangles onto the prepped baking sheets.

meiloorun-jam
Add egg wash to the four sides of each piece, then spoon apricot jam evenly onto each rectangle.

meiloorun-hand-pies
Place a second dough rectangle on top, then use the tines of a fork to press down and seal the edges.

Brush the tops of the pies with the egg wash and bake for 18 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

In a small bowl stir together the powdered sugar and water. Spoon or pipe the icing onto each of the cooled hand pies and let set.

painted-starbird
Once the icing has set, place the Starbird template on top and using a clean pastry brush, color in the symbol using the orange food gel dye.

When the dye has dried the pies are ready to serve, and you're ready for a snack the Ghost crew would love.

meiloorun-pop-tarts

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Star Wars Rebels

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Inside Ahsoka: 12 Easter Eggs from Sabine Wren’s Lothal Lookout

    September 29, 2023

    September 29, 2023

    Sep 29

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    Marvel to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Star Wars Rebels with Special Variant Covers - Exclusive Reveal

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved