Star Wars Rebels Invades NYCC and the Star Wars App

An exclusive convention giveaway and new updates to the Star Wars app celebrate the return of the Ghost crew!

It may be a long way from Lothal, but the presence of the rebellion is strong at this year's New York Comic Con. Today's events included a panel featuring the cast and creators of Star Wars Rebels, along with a special preview screening of two episodes from the upcoming second season of the show. But the celebration of Star Wars Rebels Season Two didn't end there.

New Star Wars Rebels-themed emojis arrived today on the Star Wars app (available for iOS and Android), featuring heroes, villains, and more from Season Two. Get a sneak peek at some of the new additions below, including the clones, Inquisitors, and, of course, Loth-cats.