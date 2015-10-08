ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Rebels Invades NYCC and the Star Wars App

October 8, 2015
StarWars.com Team

An exclusive convention giveaway and new updates to the Star Wars app celebrate the return of the Ghost crew!

It may be a long way from Lothal, but the presence of the rebellion is strong at this year's New York Comic Con. Today's events included a panel featuring the cast and creators of Star Wars Rebels, along with a special preview screening of two episodes from the upcoming second season of the show. But the celebration of Star Wars Rebels Season Two didn't end there.

New Star Wars Rebels-themed emojis arrived today on the Star Wars app (available for iOS and Android), featuring heroes, villains, and more from Season Two. Get a sneak peek at some of the new additions below, including the clones, Inquisitors, and, of course, Loth-cats.

  • Sabine-Silly-200x200px

    of
    Sabine-Silly-200x200px

    of
  • Ahsoka-Surprised-200x200px

    of
    Ahsoka-Surprised-200x200px

    of
  • Captain-Rex-200x200px

    of
    Captain-Rex-200x200px

    of
  • Wolffe-200x200px

    of
    Wolffe-200x200px

    of
  • Gregor-200x200px

    of
    Gregor-200x200px

    of
  • Female-Inquisitor-200x200px

    of
    Female-Inquisitor-200x200px

    of
  • Male-Inquisitor-200x200px

    of
    Male-Inquisitor-200x200px

    of
  • Lothcat-Cry-200x200px

    of
    Lothcat-Cry-200x200px

    of
  • Lothcat-Grin-200x200px

    of
    Lothcat-Grin-200x200px

    of
  • Lothcat-Hearts-200x200px

    of
    Lothcat-Hearts-200x200px

    of

    • (There's also one new, very special emoji: Star Wars Rebels co-creator, Dave Filoni. Hat included.)

    Dave Filoni emoji

    These new emojis join recent Star Wars Rebels updates to the "selfie" feature, and fans anxious for the Season Two premiere on Disney XD -- October 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT -- can also check the official countdown clock found in the app.

    Exclusive Captain Rex pins -- based on the classic clone's new Star Wars app emoji -- were also handed out at NYCC to celebrate the return of the 501st's greatest soldier.

    Captain Rex pin

    The rebellion continues...in Star Wars Rebels Season Two and the Star Wars app!

    New York Comic Con Star Wars Rebels

