Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD August 29

June 28, 2017
The latest adventures of the Ghost crew come home with tons of bonus features.

Grand Admiral Thrawn. Saw Gerrera. Obi-Wan and Maul's final rematch. The game-changing third season of Star Wars Rebels is coming home.


Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29, The Star Wars Show announced today. The critically-acclaimed season brought the story of Star Wars Rebels closer to Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy, while also bringing in more elements of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and raising the stakes for the Ghost crew. Get a complete look at the box art, bonus features, and disc specs below!

Bonus Features:

Blu-ray:

  • Return To Mandalore

Explore where Mandalore fits within the Empire’s regime – and whether Sabine can unite her people against the Imperial forces.
  • Thrawn: A Legend Reborn

Learn Thrawn’s significance in Star Wars lore, and what the future may hold for this memorable villain.
  • Apprentices to Outcasts: Kenobi And Maul

Track two adversaries who’ve clashed throughout Star Wars history, and find out why the time was right to conclude their story.
  • The Original Rebel: Saw Gerrera Returns – Extended

Meet the Original Rebel. This exclusive extended version features Forest Whitaker discussing the character he brings to life in both Rebels and Rogue One.
  • Five Audio Commentaries

Featuring Dave Filoni (Executive Producer), Justin Ridge (Supervising Director), Kilian Plunkett (Art Director), Keith Kellogg (Animation Supervisor) and Joel Aron (CG Supervisor: Lighting & FX)
  • All DVD Bonus (see below)

DVD:
  • A Rebel Alliance

Discover how the formation of the Rebel Alliance in Rebels ties into the Rogue One timeline – and the exciting story possibilities that lie ahead for season 4.
  • Rebels Recon

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew in 19 entertaining and information-packed episode recaps!

Disc Specifications:
Release Date: August 29, 2017
Format: Blu-ray (3-Disc) & DVD (4-Disc)
Rating: TVY7 FV; CE: PG; CF: G (Bonus Material Not Rated)
Run Time: Approximately 485 minutes (not including bonus)
Closed Captioned: Yes
Aspect Ratio: 1:78 (Widescreen)
Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital
Languages/Subtitles: English, French, German & Spanish

For more on the third season of Star Wars Rebels, check out Star Wars.com's interviews with Sam Witwer (Darth Maul)Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), and Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren)!

