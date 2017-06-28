Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD August 29

The latest adventures of the Ghost crew come home with tons of bonus features.

Grand Admiral Thrawn. Saw Gerrera. Obi-Wan and Maul's final rematch. The game-changing third season of Star Wars Rebels is coming home.



Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29, The Star Wars Show announced today. The critically-acclaimed season brought the story of Star Wars Rebels closer to Rogue One and the original Star Wars trilogy, while also bringing in more elements of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and raising the stakes for the Ghost crew. Get a complete look at the box art, bonus features, and disc specs below!

Bonus Features:

Blu-ray:



Return To Mandalore

Thrawn: A Legend Reborn

Apprentices to Outcasts: Kenobi And Maul

The Original Rebel: Saw Gerrera Returns – Extended

Five Audio Commentaries

All DVD Bonus (see below)

DVD:

A Rebel Alliance

Rebels Recon

Explore where Mandalore fits within the Empire’s regime – and whether Sabine can unite her people against the Imperial forces.Learn Thrawn’s significance in Star Wars lore, and what the future may hold for this memorable villain.Track two adversaries who’ve clashed throughout Star Wars history, and find out why the time was right to conclude their story.Meet the Original Rebel. This exclusive extended version features Forest Whitaker discussing the character he brings to life in both Rebels and Rogue One.Featuring Dave Filoni (Executive Producer), Justin Ridge (Supervising Director), Kilian Plunkett (Art Director), Keith Kellogg (Animation Supervisor) and Joel Aron (CG Supervisor: Lighting & FX)Discover how the formation of the Rebel Alliance in Rebels ties into the Rogue One timeline – and the exciting story possibilities that lie ahead for season 4.Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew in 19 entertaining and information-packed episode recaps!

Disc Specifications:

Release Date: August 29, 2017

Format: Blu-ray (3-Disc) & DVD (4-Disc)

Rating: TVY7 FV; CE: PG; CF: G (Bonus Material Not Rated)

Run Time: Approximately 485 minutes (not including bonus)

Closed Captioned: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 1:78 (Widescreen)

Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital

Languages/Subtitles: English, French, German & Spanish

For more on the third season of Star Wars Rebels, check out Star Wars.com's interviews with Sam Witwer (Darth Maul), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), and Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren)!

