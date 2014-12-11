Star Wars Rebels Season 2 Premiere, Cast Panel, and More Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration 2015

New attendees and events announced for the ultimate Star Wars gathering!

The Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels has had a busy year, what with the start of a rebellion against the Empire, battling the evil Inquisitor, and meet-ups with the mysterious Fulcrum. They deserve a little break, no?

Yeah, we think they do. (Even Chopper.) So, StarWars.com is excited to report that the cast of Star Wars Rebels is coming to the biggest Star Wars party this side of Endor, Star Wars Celebration 2015, April 16-19 in Anaheim -- and they're bringing the premiere of Star Wars Rebels Season Two with them.

That's right; fans attending Star Wars Celebration will witness the global debut of Season Two's first episode (following an encore showing of Season One's two-part finale), and Dave Filoni (executive producer, supervising director), Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Kanan), Vanessa Marshall (Hera), Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Steve Blum (Zeb), Taylor Gray (Ezra), and other special guests will take part in a panel discussion on the series. (And in the spirit of Fulcrum-style secrets, word is that they'll also be showing exclusive sneak peeks of what’s to come in Season Two.) In the meantime, Star Wars Rebels returns on January 5 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD with all-new episodes, and you can catch the entire series from the very beginning in a Star Wars Rebels Reloaded Marathon this weekend on Disney XD. Catch up, rewatch, and get ready for the premiere of Season Two at Celebration!

But that's not all -- we have enough Star Wars Celebration news to fill a spacecruiser.

The first information on collecting programming, perfect for collectors of all kinds -- from those who like to dabble in the toy aisle every now and then, to the mint-on-card hardcore -- is now available. Check out the following panels and events below:



Collect This! A Celebration Track Especially for the Hunters Among Us

Collecting Star Wars is a favorite hobby for some, and an obsession for others. The Collecting Track at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim will feature in-depth information on a variety of topics from mainstream to delightfully obscure. In addition to the panels, which will run all four days of the convention, the Collecting Track features a special trading area and social schedule. Each Celebration, super-collector Gus Lopez and his team put together a great program, and an extra- special bonus for collectors: a series of special, Celebration-only giveaways that are handed out at each panel.

More Star Tots Images Revealed!