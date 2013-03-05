ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

Star Wars Mysteries: The Rebel Commando That Wasn’t

March 5, 2013
March 5, 2013
Pablo Hidalgo

This installment’s hunt for answers wasn’t sparked by any long-burning question. It probably won’t turn your world upside-down like the Max and Wedge posts did. But if I were the kind of guy who really enjoyed photo-supported Star Wars esoterica (and I am), I’d be all over this (and I am).  I stumbled upon this latest discovery while researching the Max Rebo entry. For years now, there was a reference photo in our image archives that had been labeled a Rebel commando. Based on that keyword, this reference photo saw print in a couple of sources like, until a few weeks ago, StarWars.com. But as soon as I learned that this is not a Rebel commando, I had them pull it.

There's something not right about this guy....
There's something not right about this guy....

Not so easy to correct are the incidents where this mislabeled photo has made its way into some Star Wars books. In 2001, the Wizards of the Coast Rebellion Era Sourcebook used this image to illustrate their section on the Rebel strike team.

Sharing a page with the EU's General Cracken.
Sharing a page with the EU's General Cracken.

The Official Star Wars Fact Files periodicals from De Agostini used it here in a similar capacity:

Who elected this guy our poster boy?
Who elected this guy our poster boy?

And the 2005 DK books release, Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary, has this guy labeled as a Rebel “wilderness fighter.”

Who's scruffy-looking?
Who's scruffy-looking?

But there was just something about this guy that bugged me. Sure, his duster looks like the camo pattern used by the Rebels, but why is he wearing those long robes?

No, please. Put the coat back on.
No, please. Put the coat back on.

What is with that helmet? That doesn’t look standard issue

Maybe he bumps into things a lot.
Maybe he bumps into things a lot.

And then there’s the boots. Don’t get me started on those boots.

Tragic.
Tragic.

But I never lingered too long on this guy because, hey, I’m a busy guy with a lot of Max Rebo-related research to do. But while going through the documentary “Classic Creatures: Return of the Jedi” (it’s on the Blu-ray set), everything stopped when this shot of director Richard Marquand in Jabba’s throne room set came up.

* RECORD SCRATCH *
* RECORD SCRATCH *

Waaaaaaaaait a second. What’s Beardy Commando doing there? Could it be? Could he in fact be a bounty hunter lurking in the background of Jabba’s palace, and not in fact a Rebel commando at all?

A cursory look at the Rebel briefing scene helped support this. This guy is not in that scene. Nor is he in the hangar scene where the Rebels load into the shuttle. But he’s also not visible at all in Jabba’s palace. Combing through it produced nothing conclusive. Near as I can tell, this might be him lurking in the background next to Dengar in the shot where Bib Fortuna tries to stop Luke Skywalker from entering.

Stop. Rewind. Enhance.
Stop. Rewind. Enhance.

So if he was on set that day, maybe I should look at the still photography. In our image archives, we have binders of contact sheets of undigitized imagery from unit photography. With a loupe in hand, I looked through all the photography taken during Jabba’s throne room scenes. I couldn’t see him, but I did find some support in that his already-scanned and commando-keyworded reference photography showed up amid extras from Jabba’s palace. This suggested to me he was in costume and photographed the day those scenes were filmed, even if no still photography exists of him on set.

So, I went to my first epiphany-producing clue: behind-the-scenes documentary footage. Looking at what’s on the Blu-ray, I spotted him briefly in a little featurette that introduced the Tatooine environments of Episode VI. Getting closer now...

Gotcha.
Gotcha.

Luckily I had the opportunity to go back to the original unedited documentary footage  and skimmed through the Jabba's palace scenes, hoping to see evidence of this guy on set.

commando011

commando12

Paydirt. So, this bearded “Wilderness Fighter” is not a Rebel commando lurking about the Home One or on Endor. He is in fact a scruffy looking henchman in Jabba’s palace. Good thing I caught this now rather than, oh, 29 years after an action figure might have been produced!

The image archives team updated their keyword so this guy doesn't turn up in any searches for Rebel commandos, thus preventing him from being mislabeled in books or other products. They also made me this inspirational image of our moody extra to help commemorate this find.

commando013

Pablo Hidalgo is paid to know the difference between Romba and Lumat and dies a little bit inside when you misspell Wookiee or Lucasfilm. He lives in San Francisco and also on Twitter as @infinata.

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983) star wars mysteries

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Artist Warren Fu on His First Steps to Envisaging General Grievous

    September 12, 2022

    September 12, 2022

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Carey Jones on Becoming Krrsantan

    August 1, 2022

    August 1, 2022

    Aug 1

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Inside Jabba the Hutt

    March 14, 2022

    March 14, 2022

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Bo-Katan Lives! Katee Sackhoff on the Live-Action Debut of Her Mandalorian Warrior

    November 18, 2020

    November 18, 2020

    Nov 18

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside ILM: Creating the Razor Crest Celebrates the Return of Modelmaking Magic to Star Wars

    September 24, 2020

    September 24, 2020

    Sep 24

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Explore the Haunting City of Vaale in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #4 - Exclusive Preview

    September 23, 2020

    September 23, 2020

    Sep 23

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Empire at 40 | The Evolution of Costumes in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

    September 22, 2020

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    20 Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Easter Eggs You Probably Didn’t Notice

    July 29, 2020

    July 29, 2020

    Jul 29

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved