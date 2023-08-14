From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: The Mighty Walt

Read an excerpt of Star Wars Insider’s in-depth chat with comics legend Walt Simonson, whose contributions to Marvel’s original Star Wars titles made a major impact.
From Beilert Valance to Plif the Hoojib, comic artist and writer Walt Simonson had a hand in creating some of the most memorable and wackiest Star Wars characters for Marvel’s original run of Star Wars comics. In this excerpt from an interview with the legendary creator, available in Star Wars Insider #220 (hitting stores on August 15), Simonson tells of the beginnings of his own Star Wars saga.