Climb effortlessly through the ranks of the Rebel Alliance with Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Specialization Decks! Created via FFG’s in-house manufacturing, Age of Rebellion Specialization Decks each come with 20 talent cards for a single specialization, so you can keep the text of your character’s abilities at your fingertips. Whether you’re learning the ropes as a Recruit, flying into battle as an Ace, or forming Rebel strategies as a Commodore, Specialization Decks will help you spend less time reviewing the rules so you have more time to battle the evil Galactic Empire!

The first seven Age of Rebellion Specialization Decks cover the Ace and Commander careers, as well as the Recruit specialization:

• Ace Driver

• Ace Gunner

• Ace Pilot

• Commander Commodore

• Commander Squadron Leader

• Commander Tactician

• Recruit

Star Wars Roleplaying Adversary Decks (September 5)

Enhance your Star Wars roleplaying games with Star Wars Roleplaying Adversary Decks. Each of the twenty cards in an Adversary Deck represents an adversary drawn from the Edge of the Empire Core Rulebook, the Age of Rebellion Core Rulebook, or one of their supplements. Adversary cards ensure that all your adversaries’ key statistics and information remain readily accessible while card art and description text help you set the scene and bring your adversaries to life. Choose from any of three initial Adversary Decks: Scum and Villainy, Imperials and Rebels, and Citizens of the Galaxy.

• With the Scum and Villainy Adversary Deck, you can easily populate any palace, cantina, or seedy locale with gritty gangsters, criminals, and outlaws – both notorious and amateur.

• The Imperials and Rebels Adversary Deck gives you immediate access to thuggish enforcers, scheming politicians, and valiant freedom fighters of all levels, thrusting you more fully into the heat of the Galactic Civil War.

• The Citizens of the Galaxy Adversary Deck introduces a wide range of security guards, mechanics, politicians, and droids to add details and dramatic potential to your everyday interactions and encounters.

Star Wars: Force and Destiny RPG Beta (September 8)

In the Star Wars: Force and Destiny roleplaying game, players assume the roles of characters who possess the rare and dangerous ability to touch and use the Force. Will they fight injustice and oppression, will they fall to the temptations of the dark side? In Force and Destiny, your external conflicts always have moral consequence.

The Force and Destiny beta is a limited edition, 256-page, softcover rulebook that includes all the information on character creation, Force talents, adversaries, equipment, and vehicles that you need to run a complete campaign.

It is important to note that some of the elements in this beta are not representative of the final product. Instead, the beta is intended to generate useful feedback for the game's developers so that the final product will integrate the Force and Force users into the best possible roleplaying experience. Accordingly, it features comparatively less art and background material, and other elements are similarly focused toward a concise playtest experience.

Star Wars Dice Bags (September 12)

“My ally is the Force. And a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us.”

–Yoda

Four different iconic designs for Star Wars Dice Bags allow your to secure your bounty of dice and tokens in style. Choose from Galactic Empire, Stormtrooper, Boba Fett, and Rebel Alliance. Each Star Wars Dice Bag is crafted with a durable blend of polyester and nylon and measures 6.25” by 9” (15.9 cm by 22.9 cm), large enough to carry all your custom Star Wars Roleplaying Dice. Alternately, you can use them to secure your X-wing asteroids or Star Wars: The Card Game Death Star dial and tokens.

• Galactic Empire. Order your components as you would order the galaxy. Nothing shall escape your grasp!

• Stormtrooper. Keep your dice and tokens in a dice bag adorned with the Stormtrooper’s iconic white helmet, and you will always be ready for battle!

• Boba Fett. You always have a few tricks up your sleeve… and in your dice bag.

• Rebel Alliance. To topple the Empire and win the fight for galactic freedom, you’ll need to safeguard your resources and make good use of every single one of them.

Rebel Aces Expansion Pack for X-Wing (September 25)

“Proceed with the countdown. All groups assume attack coordinates.”

–Admiral Ackbar

Join the Rebellion and fight for freedom across the galaxy with the Rebel Aces Expansion Pack for X-Wing™! Rebel Aces features one A-wing and one B-wing miniature, both of which come with alternate paint schemes. You’ll also find four highly skilled unique, new pilots and thirteen upgrade cards that significantly enhance the speed, power, and versatility that your A-wings and B-wings add to your Rebel fleet.

Furthermore, the expansion’s maneuver dials and tokens ensure that you have everything necessary to launch these starfighters into dramatic space battles against the evil Galactic Empire, and a new mission, Jump to Subspace, provides you an ideal opportunity to do so. In this mission, some of the Rebellion’s finest pilots must undertake a desperate rescue effort that simultaneously highlights the B-wing’s durability and the A-wing’s agility.

