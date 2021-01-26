ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

These Are the Star Wars Stamps You’re Looking For

January 26, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate the droids of Star Wars this year!

R2-D2 once delivered the Death Star plans to the Rebellion; soon, the plucky astromech -- and nine other Star Wars droids -- will help your mail reach its destination, too.

The U.S. Postal Service announced today a new series of Star Wars stamps, all devoted to our favorite galactic droids. Designed by Greg Breeding with William Gicker serving as art director, the collection will be available on a pane of 20 stamps and feature droids from both film and animation, including IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a Gonk droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and Chopper. Look for these droid-tastic stamps to arrive in spring 2021 and check them out below!

Star Wars stamps - BB-8Star Wars stamps - C-3POStar Wars stamps - ChopperStar Wars stamps - D-OStar Wars stamps - Gonk DroidStar Wars stamps - IG-11Star Wars stamps - 2-1B droidStar Wars stamps - K-2SO Star Wars stamps - L3-37 Star Wars stamps - R2-D2

These droids are a nod to Lucasfilm's, as well as its parent company, Disney's, commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between Star Wars: Force for Change and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST have joined forces to expand access to STEM learning to more young people around the world, and to help them envision a brighter, more inclusive future.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

