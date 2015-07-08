Star Wars: Dark Disciple Audiobook Preview - A Party Worth Crashing!

The way of the Jedi, bested by the creed of an assassin.

The war between the clone armies of the Republic and the Separatist droid forces remain locked in a stalemate, and with casualties piling up like the ending of an epic tragedy, the virtuous Jedi Council may have finally had enough of playing by the rules. As a result, volatile alliances are formed in Star Wars: Dark Disciple by Christie Golden.

In this exclusive excerpt of the audiobook edition, the Separatists are holding a celebration to honor their leader, Count Dooku, and no one wants to congratulate him more than Asajj Ventress and Quinlan Vos. Slinking their way past security and joining a wave of spectators flowing towards a city square, this unlikely pair has one thing on their mind: kill a Sith Lord and end a Clone War.

Of course, things just look a little too easy.

