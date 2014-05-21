Star Wars Comics Preview: May 21, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir #1, telling an untold story from Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Six!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL -- SON OF DATHOMIR #1

$3.50

40 pages

Getting cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi and being rejected by his former Sith master Darth Sidious isn’t going to defeat Darth Maul. In fact, it only makes him mad enough to take on the galaxy -- with an army of Mandalorians!

* Based on unaired episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Six!