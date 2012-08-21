ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

UPDATED WITH WINNERS: Star Wars Celebration VI Fan Video Contest

August 21, 2012
StarWars.com Team

Congratulations Week 4 Winner: Jedi Jesse

Congratulations Week 3 Winner: Daniela K.

Congratulations Week 2 Winners: Matt Gadouas and Sean Savage

Congratulations Week 1 Winners: Travis Settineri and Jerrell Johnson

Through August 15, 2012 Star Wars Celebration invites fans across the United States to fire up your video recorder, smartphone or camcorder and record a video (no longer than two minutes in length) that shows you getting ready for Star Wars Celebration! What will you be packing? What will you be wearing? What toys will you be bringing? It can be serious, funny, cute or nostalgic. We love our fans and want to shine the spotlight on you!

