Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 Live Stream Schedule

July 13, 2016
StarWars.com Team

View a full guide to all the panels streaming on The Star Wars Show LIVE!

The Star Wars Show LIVE will be the one place to watch Celebration panels as they happen in London -- but you may want to channel your inner Admiral Ackbar and plan a viewing strategy. Check out StarWars.com's live stream schedule below, and make sure you don't miss any of the big news and revelations! These times are subject to change... and equally subject to cool surprises throughout the broadcast!

Friday, July 15

11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. PDT
Star Wars Show Live! - Friday Preview

11:30 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. PDT
An Hour With Mark Hamill

1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT
Ahsoka's Untold Tales

2:00 p.m. BST / 9:00 a.m. EDT / 6:00 a.m. PDT
ILM Presents: Star Wars Archeology

3:45 p.m. BST / 10:45 a.m. EDT / 7:45 a.m. PDT
Star Wars Show Live! - Rogue One Panel Preview

4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

5:00 p.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT
Star Wars Show Live! - Rogue One Reaction

 

Saturday, July 16

10:00 a.m. BST / 5:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 a.m. PDT
Star Wars Show Live! - Saturday Preview

10:15 a.m. BST / 5:15 a.m. EDT / 2:15 a.m. PDT
Droids of The Force Awakens

12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT
The Creatures, Droids & Aliens of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT
Keeping Up With The Fetts

2:00 p.m. BST / 9:00 a.m. EDT / 6:00 a.m. PDT
Anthony Daniels, Without Protocol

4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT
Star Wars Rebels Season 3

5:00 p.m. BST / 12:00 a.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT
Marvel's Star Wars Comic Books

6:00 p.m. BST / 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT
MEET ILMxLAB: The Future of Immersive Entertainment

7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT
The Minds Behind EA's Star Wars Games

 

Sunday, July 17

10:00 a.m. BST / 5:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 a.m. PDT
Star Wars Show Live! - Sunday Preview, Tiya Sircar

10:15 a.m. BST / 5:15 a.m. EDT / 2:15 a.m. PDT
2016 Star Wars Fan Film Awards Ceremony

11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. PDT
Carrie Fisher: The Princess Diaries

12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT
Lucasfilm: The Art of Storytelling

1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT
Ray Park Unleashed

4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT
Closing Ceremony

