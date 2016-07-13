Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 Live Stream Schedule

View a full guide to all the panels streaming on The Star Wars Show LIVE!

The Star Wars Show LIVE will be the one place to watch Celebration panels as they happen in London -- but you may want to channel your inner Admiral Ackbar and plan a viewing strategy. Check out StarWars.com's live stream schedule below, and make sure you don't miss any of the big news and revelations! These times are subject to change... and equally subject to cool surprises throughout the broadcast!

Friday, July 15

11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. PDT

Star Wars Show Live! - Friday Preview



11:30 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. PDT

An Hour With Mark Hamill

1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT

Ahsoka's Untold Tales

2:00 p.m. BST / 9:00 a.m. EDT / 6:00 a.m. PDT

ILM Presents: Star Wars Archeology

3:45 p.m. BST / 10:45 a.m. EDT / 7:45 a.m. PDT

Star Wars Show Live! - Rogue One Panel Preview

4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

5:00 p.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT

Star Wars Show Live! - Rogue One Reaction

Saturday, July 16

10:00 a.m. BST / 5:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 a.m. PDT

Star Wars Show Live! - Saturday Preview



10:15 a.m. BST / 5:15 a.m. EDT / 2:15 a.m. PDT

Droids of The Force Awakens



12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT

The Creatures, Droids & Aliens of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT

Keeping Up With The Fetts

2:00 p.m. BST / 9:00 a.m. EDT / 6:00 a.m. PDT

Anthony Daniels, Without Protocol

4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT

Star Wars Rebels Season 3

5:00 p.m. BST / 12:00 a.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PDT

Marvel's Star Wars Comic Books

6:00 p.m. BST / 1:00 p.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT

MEET ILMxLAB: The Future of Immersive Entertainment

7:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT

The Minds Behind EA's Star Wars Games

Sunday, July 17

10:00 a.m. BST / 5:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 a.m. PDT

Star Wars Show Live! - Sunday Preview, Tiya Sircar



10:15 a.m. BST / 5:15 a.m. EDT / 2:15 a.m. PDT

2016 Star Wars Fan Film Awards Ceremony



11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 a.m. PDT

Carrie Fisher: The Princess Diaries



12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. EDT / 4:00 a.m. PDT

Lucasfilm: The Art of Storytelling



1:00 p.m. BST / 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT

Ray Park Unleashed



4:00 p.m. BST / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT

Closing Ceremony