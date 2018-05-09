Star Wars Battlefront II Announces All New Han Solo Season

The second season of the action-packed game brings us back to Tatooine with new maps, character appearances including Boushh Leia, and more!

Who’s scruffy lookin’?

Next week, Battlefront II releases its second season in honor of the captain of the Millennium Falcon, rebel hero, and famed smuggler, with Star Wars Battlefront II: The Han Solo Season. If you come with us, you’re in this life for good. Starting May 16, new content in Battlefront II pays homage to the original trilogy, with additions from Solo: A Star Wars Story planned for June.

Classic Han means a return to Jabba’s Palace, with a map of the gangster’s Tatooine hangout, and other content pulled straight from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Available in Blast, Hero Showdown, or Heroes vs. Villains, players can navigate Jabba’s abode and try to talk their way out of a tight spot — or risk becoming a part of the scenery encased in carbonite.

Han and the rest of the gang are dressed for the part, with new character Appearances including Lando dressed as a Skiff Guard and Leia, with brand-new voice-over effects, in her Boushh bounty hunter disguise. New Appearances, available for Credits or Crystals, were inspired by the opening act of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

There’s also a new mode — Hero Showdown — a round-based elimination mode to take your favorite pairings into two-on-two Heroes vs. Villains battles. Pit Han Solo and Chewbacca vs. Boba Fett and Bossk or endless other combinations.

And of course, you can't have Han without the Millennium Falcon. Fans will be able to refine their skills as a pilot in Starfighter Custom Arcade, which includes the chance to fly the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy offline for the first time in Battlefront II!

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.

