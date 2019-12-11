Porgs and Wookiees Galore in IDW's Star Wars Adventures #29 - Exclusive

Walking carpets and the some of the galaxy's cutest critters take on the First Order!

In Star Wars Adventures #29, one of Star Wars' greatest tag teams is back.

Chewbacca and his porg pals feature prominently in the next issue of IDW Publishing's ongoing series, the finale of a three-part story by writer John Barber and artist Derek Charm, in which the First Order clashes with Wookiees on Kashyyyk. Plus, in a new tale by writer Michael Moreci and artist Tony Fleecs, R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 team up on a top-secret spy adventure for the Resistance. Star Wars Adventures #29 arrives next Wednesday, December 18, and you can get a first look below!

