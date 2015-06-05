ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Adaptation Covers Revealed: Presenting the New Original Trilogy

June 5, 2015
June 5, 2015

Get ready to experience the saga in cerebral high definition!

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....

That’s how it all started. And it will soon continue. With the world anxiously awaiting the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens this holiday season, Disney-Lucasfilm Press has decided to revise the saga for a whole new generation of readers. In a new series coming September 22, fans will experience the original trilogy in an entirely different way, with Star Wars: A New Hope -- The Princess, The Scoundrel, and The Farm Boy by Alexandra Bracken (the Darkest Minds series), Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back -- So You Want to Be a Jedi by Adam Gidwitz (A Tale Dark & Grimm series), and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi -- Beware the Power of the Dark Side! by Tom Angleberger (the Origami Yoda series).

But these are more than just mere retellings from this top talent; these are fresh interpretations -- true to the films but filtered through each author's vision. In each novel, the authors get inside the characters’ heads, tell us about the scenes between the scenes, and even teach us how to be a Jedi.

Get your first look at the collection's stunning covers below, and check out a digital excerpt from The Princess, The Scoundrel, and The Farm Boy.

    • Star-Wars-Chapter-Sampler---FINAL-1

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on this innovative series!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

