A recently discovered memo from 20th Century Fox reveals how one executive was completely swept up by Star Wars six months before its release.

On November 24, 1976, 20th Century Fox VP of Domestic Distribution Peter S. Myers fired off a telegram that predicted the future success of the first Star Wars film. Ahead of next year's 50th anniversary celebration of Star Wars, we wanted to share that rare document written exactly 50 years ago today.

Drafted nearly six months before the May 25, 1977, release of Star Wars, Myers hoped to send his Fox colleagues into the 1976 Thanksgiving weekend with words of optimism about the developing production, words which seem to contain a palpable excitement and determination. In spite of continuing skepticism on the part of the board of directors and some of the executive team, this memo seems to mark the moment that the key distribution exec of the company was willing to plant a stake in the ground and commit to making Star Wars Fox's summer tent pole event.

Myers, who passed away in 2006, has left us a rare and wonderful gift in this memo, setting the stage for the seismic and enduring phenomenon to come the following year. We hope you enjoy this hopeful message from the past as much as we do, and that the world will again become electrified when we celebrate 50 years of Star Wars in 2027!

International Telegram Transcription

November 24, 1976

Charge #3101

STAR WARS

ALL BRANCH WIRE



Over the past few months we have been getting reports on Star Wars from various people who have worked on the film, been associated with a company performing some service for the film or from friends of the producer Gary Kurtz or the director George Lucas. The reports have been so gratuitous that I tended to take them with a grain of salt. At the same time I found our leading and most knowledgeable exhibitors terribly interested in the film almost to the extent that it is their #1 choice of the summer pictures. Alan Ladd, Jr. saw a rough assemblage without music, special effects or dubbing and as conservative a person as he is he just flipped claiming it is the best picture he has ever seen. In the last few days George Lucas has shown the same rough material to some of the creative people who suggest our ad look and prepare our trailer material and without any prompting they are having the same reaction.

They claim the picture has a look never seen on the screen before and that it is so believable you never feel it is other than the present even though the location and equipment are space in the year 2000 plus. The best report for me is that it is so realistic and that you really do become involved with and care about all of the characters. To sum up George Lucas (American Graffiti) had a wonderful idea and Laddie has the foresight and the guts to back him in this very ambitious and expensive production and the gamble paid off because obviously the picture works. When you relate all of this to the domestic box office potential you have to admit that exceptional entertainment usually pays off but when it is coupled with a spectacular and innovative presentation the critics, opinion makers and the public will be electrified and it is quite possible Star Wars will emerge as the all time box office champion. We have an obligation to our company and to ourselves to protect this very large investment with the very best theatres, terms and guarantees ever secured. I am saying the picture should get better treatment than Godfather, King Kong, Jaws, Poseidon or Towering Inferno. We plan to release in 70mm on May 16 or 23 in about a dozen major key cities. I would accept additional cities if each could (a) play on release date (b) run at least thru 7/31 (c) pay the exceptional terms outlined above and (d) has 70mm. You can be very selective because there is no pressure on you to play these extra cities unless all of our conditions are met. After we set up the May pre-release you should then line up your 6/29 general release dates with much the same pattern and terms as Towering Inferno giving proper clearance to the 70mm engagements. I don't want to compromise these selling instructions so please don't tell me about the competition next summer or that the theatres you want are already booked. Theatres become unbooked when the blockbuster becomes available and I will relieve you of the responsibility for not consummating any deal because you held out for the terms the picture deserves. I guess you can see I am up in the clouds but I wanted to bring you this good news before you embark on your Thanksgiving holiday and to send you very best wishes from Elsa and myself for a happy holiday.

Kindest personal regards.

Peter S. Myers

PSM:CL

CC: Mr. John Peckos

Mr. Morris Stermer





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