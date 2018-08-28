Tips for Building the Millennium Falcon in Minecraft

The Solo: A Star Wars Story Skin Pack is here, and you can make a beautiful bucket of bolts for your new crew.
Solo: A Star Wars Story skins arrive today in Minecraft, and there are enough to fill Lando's closet. (Which is saying something!) We're talking Han, Calrissian himself, Chewie (with goggles!), Enfys Nest, Dryden Vos, the Cloud-Riders, stormtroopers, L3-37, and more new droids and characters from the film -- for a total of 30 new skins. So if you're putting together a crew, you'll have a lot to choose from. Check out a preview in the gallery below: