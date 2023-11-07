Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

Original announcement 10/15:



It’s time to explore a blocktastic galaxy.

Announced today at Minecraft Live, Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, featuring a new story-based adventure, will arrive on November 7. In Path of the Jedi, you’ll play as a Padawan, customize your own droid, and build a lightsaber as you go on various missions throughout the galaxy. Throughout, you’ll encounter legends like Yoda and Mace Windu as you rise to the rank of Jedi Knight. Check out the trailer below, featuring glimpses of famous locales like Coruscant and Kamino, and fan favorite characters including Ahsoka Tano, General Grievous, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Path of the Jedi DLC requires the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately). Head to the Dressing Room for an R2-D2 shirt — free until December 7.

May the blocks be with you.