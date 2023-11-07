ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

November 7, 2023
November 7, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Grab your lightsaber for a new Minecraft Star Wars adventure.

Update 11/7:

Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC is now available. Enjoy your block-filled Jedi adventure, and check out a brand-new launch trailer and screenshot gallery below!

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Original announcement 10/15:

    It’s time to explore a blocktastic galaxy.

    Announced today at Minecraft Live, Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, featuring a new story-based adventure, will arrive on November 7. In Path of the Jedi, you’ll play as a Padawan, customize your own droid, and build a lightsaber as you go on various missions throughout the galaxy. Throughout, you’ll encounter legends like Yoda and Mace Windu as you rise to the rank of Jedi Knight. Check out the trailer below, featuring glimpses of famous locales like Coruscant and Kamino, and fan favorite characters including Ahsoka Tano, General Grievous, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.


    Path of the Jedi DLC requires the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately). Head to the Dressing Room for an R2-D2 shirt — free until December 7.

    May the blocks be with you.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    Minecraft

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: “Step Into the World of Star Wars”: Julian Gerighty Talks Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved