Saga Stories: The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection Special Features

Check out special behind-the-scenes videos from The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection!

As announced earlier this week in news worthy of a Naboo parade, the Star Wars films are coming to Digital HD with The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection. This marks the first time that the saga of Skywalkers, Hutts, and Salacious Crumb will be available for mobile devices -- and there's even more galactic goodness.

In addition to the films, a series of special features and bonus featurettes -- many new, some previously released, all awesome -- will accompany each movie. The videos delve into the making of the saga, including conversations with Star Wars creators, on-set documentaries, and deleted scenes. StarWars.com has your first look at some of these videos below, and we'll update this page throughout the week as more become available!

