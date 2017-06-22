ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Ron Howard to Assume Directorial Duties on the Untitled Han Solo Film

June 22, 2017
June 22, 2017

Lucasfilm is pleased to announce that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard has been named director of the untitled Han Solo film.

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July."

Howard has made some of the biggest hits and most critically-acclaimed movies of the modern era. Among his many films are Lucasfilm’s Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind (winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director), The Da Vinci CodeFrost/Nixon, and Rush. He also narrated and produced the beloved comedy series Arrested Development, starred in George Lucas’ American Graffiti, and remains a TV icon for his roles in The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days.

The untitled Han Solo film is slated for a May 25, 2018, release.

Ron Howard Solo: A Star Wars Story

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    In Rob Bredow's Making of Solo Book, 'See the Way the Magic is Made'

    April 11, 2019

    April 11, 2019

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Inside the Lucasfilm Archive: Han Solo's Dice

    March 6, 2019

    March 6, 2019

    Mar 6

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Ultimate Guides to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story

    December 11, 2018

    December 11, 2018

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved