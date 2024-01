Here are the faces of the fight for the Death Star plans.

Today saw the debut of new posters featuring the characters of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story -- powerful close-ups of the Rebels looking to steal the Death Star plans, as well as the Empire's Director Krennic, all with schematics projected on their faces. Get a look at the stunning images below. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16, 2016.

Jyn Erso

Baze Malbus

Bodhi Rook

Captain Cassian Andor

Chirrut Îmwe

K-2SO

Saw Gerrera

Director Orson Krennic

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.