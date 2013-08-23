ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Remembering Gilbert Taylor, Star Wars Cinematographer

August 24, 2013
August 24, 2013

The acclaimed cinematographer of Star Wars and other classics died on Friday. He was 99.


Star Wars cinematographer Gilbert Taylor passed away on Friday at his home in the Isle of Wight. He was 99. From the iconic opening shot of a massive Imperial Star Destroyer chasing the Rebels' Tantive IV to the setting of twin suns on Tatooine, Taylor played a large role in establishing the visual identity of the entire series.

"Gilbert's work truly stands the test of time," says George Lucas. "I had long admired his work on films such as A Hard Day's Night and Dr. Strangelove and I had the privilege of working with him on Star Wars. He was a true expert in his craft. Gilbert's inspired work will live on in the many films he contributed to throughout his long career."

Taylor's credits include several classics, such as Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964), Roman Polanski's Repulsion (1965), and Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy (1972). He remains a deeply respected figure in film.

For more on Taylor and his work on Star Wars, visit the Star Wars Blog.

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Official Synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story Revealed

    January 16, 2018

    January 16, 2018

    Jan 16

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    John Powell to Score Untitled Han Solo Movie

    July 26, 2017

    July 26, 2017

    Jul 26

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Ron Howard to Assume Directorial Duties on the Untitled Han Solo Film

    June 22, 2017

    June 22, 2017

    Jun 22

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    A Message from Lucasfilm Regarding the Untitled Han Solo Film

    June 20, 2017

    June 20, 2017

    Jun 20

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    25 Great Star Wars: A New Hope Quotes

    June 6, 2017

    June 6, 2017

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Star Wars at 40 | 40 Memorable Moments in Star Wars: A New Hope

    May 25, 2017

    May 25, 2017

    May 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved