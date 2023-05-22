ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Remembering Ray Stevenson

May 23, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The actor and longtime member of the Lucasfilm family passed away this weekend.

We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart. 

We were lucky to have Ray join the Star Wars galaxy as Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and then more recently as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka. His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent.

"We have lost a great talent and friend in Ray Stevenson," said Dave Filoni, creator and executive producer of the upcoming Ahsoka series and executive creative director for Lucasfilm. "His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on Ahsoka. I always looked forward to working with Ray, and I appreciated his insight and daily wisdom. I am glad that his memory will live on through his family, friends, and the many characters he created. Thank you Ray, for everything."

Ray was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

