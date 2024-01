Are you a Nihil anarchist, a famished Drengir, or someone else?

It takes a special kind of foe to strike fear into the heart of a Jedi. And Star Wars: The High Republic has no shortage of fierce marauders, hungry plant-like sentients, and other antagonists. As we prepare for the final wave of books and comics in Phase I of the multimedia initiative, search your feelings -- and take this StarWars.com quiz! -- to find out which High Republic villain you would be.