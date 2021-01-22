ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Are You?

January 22, 2021
Because, as Chancellor Lina Soh says, "We are all the Republic."

The new multimedia initiative Star Wars: The High Republic has launched fans into an all-new era of Star Wars storytelling this month with the arrival of the first books and comics in the new series. Set centuries before the events in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the tales invite us to explore the Republic at the height of the Jedi Order's power and prestige.

Now, you can find out which Jedi you would be during the golden age of the galaxy far, far away. Take the latest official StarWars.com quiz below, but don't forget: No matter what role you play, "We are all the Republic."

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

Star Wars Books Insider Star Wars: The High Republic

