Quiz: Which LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Character Are You?

June 20, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Are you one of the Freemaker siblings, a worrisome battle droid, or someone else...?

The new animated series, LEGO Star Wars: The Freekmaker Adventures, kicked off today on Disney XD! The show follows the Freemaker siblings, Rowan, Kordi and Zander, on their action-packed journey through the galaxy salvaging ships and encountering new allies and enemies. So which character from the series would you be? Try our new quiz and find out! (Spoiler warning! The quiz does include some revelations from the series premiere, so you may want to watch it first.) Also, catch a new episode of LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures every day this week at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday!

