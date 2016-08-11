Quiz: How Well Do You Know Emperor Palpatine?

Master this quiz, and your journey towards the dark side will be complete.

Admit it -- even though he's arguably the most evil tyrant to ever rule the galaxy, we all have a soft spot for Emperor Palpatine, a.k.a. Darth Sidious. The wrinkled complexion, evil glare, and toothy grin all add up to one baddie we love to hate. In honor of Ian McDiarmid's birthday, the actor who brought this icon of evil to life, we put together a quiz testing your knowledge of Vader's Master. Try your hand below and let us know how you did. We're looking forward to completing your training.