ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

Quiz: Who Said The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Quote?

August 13, 2021
August 13, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Prove yourself worthy of joining up with Clone Force 99 in the latest StarWars.com quiz.

How well do you know Star Wars: The Bad Batch? The first season has come to an end with the thrilling finale, "Kamino Lost," today, and we can't stop quoting Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Crosshair, and Omega, plus the other new characters and familiar faces from the animated series. Can you match these unforgettable lines with the character who said them on screen? Suit up and put your knowledge to the test with our latest quiz.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsQuiz, #TheBadBatch

Quiz Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter Omega

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    “I Was Genuinely Devastated”: Michelle Ang Talks Spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2 Finale

    March 30, 2023

    March 30, 2023

    Mar 30

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Keisha Castle-Hughes on Doctor Emerie Karr and The Bad Batch Season 2’s Cliffhanger

    March 30, 2023

    March 30, 2023

    Mar 30

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    All Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode Guides Now Available!

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Soldier and Survivor: Michelle Ang on Omega’s Story in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Designing “The Rise of the Empire”: Andre Kirk on the Bleak New Era in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

    March 22, 2023

    March 22, 2023

    Mar 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved