Quiz: Who Said The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Quote?

Prove yourself worthy of joining up with Clone Force 99 in the latest StarWars.com quiz.

How well do you know Star Wars: The Bad Batch? The first season has come to an end with the thrilling finale, "Kamino Lost," today, and we can't stop quoting Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Crosshair, and Omega, plus the other new characters and familiar faces from the animated series. Can you match these unforgettable lines with the character who said them on screen? Suit up and put your knowledge to the test with our latest quiz.