Poll: Who's the MVP of the Ghost Crew?

May 12, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Vote for the most essential member of the Star Wars Rebels team!

What happens when you combine a former Jedi, con-artist orphan, ace pilot, hulking Lasat, explosive Mandalorian, and a grumpy astromech? You get a team fit for taking on the most perilous of situations ranging from shady smugglers to vicious Inquisitors. We know it's a tough decision, but who do you think outshines the rest of the crew based on not just cool factor, but overall value to the team? Vote for who you deem the greatest member!

What do you think of the results? Who's your pick for MVP? Let us know in the comments below!

