Can you make the case for Krennic or does Needa need a little love?

We all have our favorite Star Wars characters. Maybe you're normally partial to Jedi, rebels, or Sith, but today we're focusing exclusively on the most loved Imperial officers. You know the ones. Sometimes they're being Force choked, other times they're chasing rebel sympathizers. Vote now for the greatest governor or most admirable admiral from the films and television series and let us know why in the comments below!