Your favorite match-ups from X-wing vs. TIE fighter to AT-AT vs. Snowspeeder.

We all have our favorite Star Wars vehicles. Some of us long to feel the wind in our hair while cruising in a landspeeder, while others crave the power you get inside the command tower of a Star Destroyer. But which vehicle is clutch for a quick escape, the most unique, or above all, most iconic? Only you can decide below!