Poll: Where in the Galaxy Do You Want to Go On Vacation?

June 23, 2016
June 23, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Beat the heat on Hoth or work on your tan on Tatooine!

It's summer -- and while you're giving thought to where you'd like to take a trip in the real world, take a moment and think about where you'd most like to visit in the Star Wars galaxy. Would you hop in the Falcon and trek to Takodana? Or would you rent a cloud car and pop in on Lando in Bespin? Whether you're a fan of dusty sand dunes or lush greenery, there's a destination for everyone. Let us know why you picked your location in the comments below!

