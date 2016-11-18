ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What's Your Favorite Darth Maul Moment?

November 18, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Some gut-wrenching, others pure evil, but all quintessentially Maul.

If you can't get enough of the indestructible, always vengeful, Nightbrother-turned-Sith Darth Maul, get ready to be rewarded. As discussed in this week's episode of The Star Wars Show, Maul will be getting his very own Marvel miniseries to be released in February 2017. To hold you over until then, we put together a list of our favorite Maul moments from The Phantom Menace to Star Wars Rebels, and we want to know which is your favorite. Are we forgetting anything memorable? Let us know in the comments below!

