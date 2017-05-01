ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What is the Best Moment in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser?

May 1, 2017
May 1, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Did you love seeing Rey, Kylo Ren, or something else?

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser has been out for a couple weeks now, and let's be honest -- you've probably watched it a few times. We've all been geeking out right along with you over the awesome shots of new vehicles, the return of our favorite characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and of course, Luke Skywalker's first words. But which of these top moments made you pause your video player to fully soak in the moment? Let us know what is truly the best thing you saw in the teaser and let us know why you chose it in the comments below!


