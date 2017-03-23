ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Are You Most Excited for in the Star Wars Rebels Season Three Finale?

March 23, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Kallus. Thrawn. A space battle of epic proportions. Do your best to choose just one!

You may still be reeling from the Obi-Wan and Maul showdown of last week, but this Saturday, it's time for Star Wars Rebels season finale. The show always ends with a bang, so you definitely won't want to miss this one. In anticipation of Saturday, let us know what you're looking forward to most in our poll below, share what you picked in the comments section, and remember to watch "Zero Hour" on Saturday, March 25, at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney XD!

