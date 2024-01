Take this poll. The captain says you have to.

Aside from the amazing story of how the rebels stole the Death Star plans, Rogue One also, importantly, gave us tons of cool stuff. Terrifying death troopers! A tropical-beach planet! Pao! But how do all of these elements stack up against each other? Well, you tell us. Pick your favorite bits from Rogue One in our showdown poll below, and tell us why you made your selections in the comments!