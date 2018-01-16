ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

Official Synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story Revealed

January 16, 2018
January 16, 2018

Prepare to make the jump for an adventure starring the galaxy's greatest scoundrel.

Here's where the fun begins.

The official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story was revealed today, offering some new details on the upcoming film. Read it below:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.


While not much else is known about the film, director Ron Howard has documented his experience making Solo: A Star Wars Story on Twitter and Instagram throughout production -- with everything from set photos to shots of his morning coffee. StarWars.com has compiled all of his updates in one post, which you can view here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Ron Howard Solo: A Star Wars Story

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Best New Character in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

    July 10, 2020

    July 10, 2020

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    In Rob Bredow's Making of Solo Book, 'See the Way the Magic is Made'

    April 11, 2019

    April 11, 2019

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Inside the Lucasfilm Archive: Han Solo's Dice

    March 6, 2019

    March 6, 2019

    Mar 6

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The Ultimate Guides to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story

    December 11, 2018

    December 11, 2018

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved