Official Synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story Revealed

Prepare to make the jump for an adventure starring the galaxy's greatest scoundrel.

Here's where the fun begins.

The official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story was revealed today, offering some new details on the upcoming film. Read it below:



Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

While not much else is known about the film, director Ron Howard has documented his experience making Solo: A Star Wars Story on Twitter and Instagram throughout production -- with everything from set photos to shots of his morning coffee. StarWars.com has compiled all of his updates in one post, which you can view here

Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018.

