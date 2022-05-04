“Obi-Wan Wednesdays” Product Program to Kick Off May 25

Weekly reveals of all-new toys, collectibles, and more inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series are coming to our galaxy.

Get ready to say “Hello there” -- to a galaxy of Obi-Wan Kenobi products.

Lucasfilm announced today “Obi-Wan Wednesdays,” a new weekly program featuring reveals of toys, apparel, action figures, accessories, books, comics, and more inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, the highly-anticipated limited series coming to Disney+. Obi-Wan Wednesdays will kick off on May 25, two days ahead of the double-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and run through June 29, each week highlighting items revealed in the limited series. You can get a first look at the official key art for Obi-Wan Kenobi products below.

"Star Wars fans are gearing up for a fresh look at the roots of the iconic battle between the light side and dark side with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and these new products will give them a chance to revisit favorite characters, as well as celebrate new moments as this epic story continues,” said Paul Southern, senior vice president, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing.

Obi-Wan Wednesdays will showcase new items being released from key Star Wars licensees, including Hasbro, the LEGO Group, Mattel, and Funko, along with the first chance to pre-order before products hit shelves this summer. Each Wednesday, fans can head to ObiWanWednesdays.com at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT for the latest drop of new products, with select offerings available for pre-order on Thursdays at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT.

To mark the announcement of Obi-Wan Wednesdays and in celebration of Star Wars Day, Hasbro has revealed two new products inspired by the upcoming limited series, each tied to Star Wars icons.

Obi-Wan’s lightsaber, inspired by its appearance in the limited series, gets the Force FX treatment in a stunning new release. The Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber features a detailed hilt, electronic sounds and lighting effects, as well as a removable blade, and is an elegant collectible for a more civilized age.

And for fans of Obi-Wan’s former apprentice, Hasbro also revealed its new Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet. The helmet features premium deco, realistic detail, and a design inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

Both products will be available for pre-order at most major retailers starting May 5 at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT.

Join the Star Wars Day conversation on social media with #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay!