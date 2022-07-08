ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate Obi-Wan Kenobi with Emojis, Stickers, and More

July 8, 2022
July 8, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Enjoy a galaxy of add-ons and surprises for social media inspired by the hit Disney+ limited series.

Looking to add some Obi-Wan Kenobi-themed flair to your Instagram story? Missed the bus and need an Inquisitor emoji to help express your frustration? Maybe you’d like to take a selfie with Lola? You’re in luck -- though in our experience, there’s no such thing. 

You can bring the heroes and villains of Obi-Wan Kenobi -- all episodes now streaming on Disney+ -- to your social channels and beyond with emojis, stickers, and much more. Check out StarWars.com’s guide below for various add-ons and surprises that you can use to celebrate the epic limited series. 

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Stickers

Head to Giphy.com/StarWars for animated stickers and GIFs that you can add to photos and more. Choose from a disapproving Uncle Owen, cheery Leia and Lola, the bearded Jedi Master himself, and others, all illustrated by famed artist Truck Torrence, as well as clips from the show.

Lola AR Filter

Bring Leia’s adorable droid to life with this official AR filter. Take photos of the droid on your office desk, with the family cat, or pose with her for a selfie. (Let’s just hope Lola hasn’t been reprogrammed by Reva.)

All Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter Emojis

Twitter Emojis

Continue the conversation about Obi-Wan Kenobi in style! Enjoy emojis of Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, and many more with the following hashtags:

  • #ObiWanKenobi
  • #DarthVader
  • #LittleLeia
  • #FifthBrother
  • #Reva
  • #GrandInquisitor
  • #Lightsaber
  • #NedB
  • #LolaDroid
  • #Tala
  • #HajaEstree
  • #KawlanRoken
  • #LittleLuke
  • #UncleOwen
  • #AuntBeru

Plus, if you heart this tweet, you’ll unlock an exclusive lightsaber emoji.

So do what you must -- and enjoy these Obi-Wan Kenobi extras.

