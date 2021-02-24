Something Lurks Beneath in Marvel’s The High Republic #3 - Exclusive Preview

And it stops Keeve in her tracks…

Keeve Trennis’ first mission as a Jedi Knight is proving to be one filled with mystery…and darkness.

Investigating clues after a deadly attack, Jedi Master Sskeer and Jedi Ceret visited farmers on the planet Sedri. But quickly, something ensnared Ceret. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s The High Republic #3, the recently-knighted Keeve Trennis goes to the Outer Rim world searching for her friends. What she senses there, however, is troubling for the young Jedi…

The High Republic #3, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives March 3 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.